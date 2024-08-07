CCBC Annual Membership

For individual schools, small and medium libraries, single-location bookstores, and publishers of 19 books or less per year. Associate membership includes a one-year subscription to our digital quarterly magazine Canadian Children’s Book News for up to 19 staff members; free access to Book Head Book Club meetings; 10% discount on digital advertising in Canadian Children’s Book News, as well as on the CCBC website (includes direct links); premium listing on CCBC’s Publisher web page (includes description, logo, and link); discounts on special events hosted by the CCBC; an invitation to our Annual General Meeting each June; and "The Canadian Children’s Book Centre Supporter” logo for your website.



