CCBC Annual Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Individual membership includes a one-year subscription to our digital quarterly magazine Canadian Children’s Book News; free access to Book Head Book Club meetings; discounts on special events hosted by the CCBC; an invitation to our Annual General Meeting each June; and "The Canadian Children’s Book Centre Supporter” logo for your website.
Membership is non-refundable.
Valid for one year
Available to a published author or illustrator, or a professional storyteller. The CCBC will verify the applicant’s publication history or credentials.
Professional Creator membership includes a one-year subscription to our digital quarterly magazine Canadian Children’s Book News; free access to Book Head Book Club meetings; discounts on special events hosted by the CCBC; an invitation to our Annual General Meeting each June; and "The Canadian Children’s Book Centre Supporter” logo for your website.
Membership is non-refundable.
Valid for one year
Student membership includes a one-year subscription to our digital quarterly magazine Canadian Children’s Book News; free access to Book Head Book Club meetings; discounts on special events hosted by the CCBC; an invitation to our Annual General Meeting each June; and "The Canadian Children’s Book Centre Supporter” logo for your website.
Membership is non-refundable.
Valid for one year
Available for 65+. Senior membership includes a one-year subscription to our digital quarterly magazine Canadian Children’s Book News; free access to Book Head Book Club meetings; discounts on special events hosted by the CCBC; an invitation to our Annual General Meeting each June; and "The Canadian Children’s Book Centre Supporter” logo for your website.
Membership is non-refundable.
Valid for one year
For individual schools, small and medium libraries, single-location bookstores, and publishers of 19 books or less per year. Associate membership includes a one-year subscription to our digital quarterly magazine Canadian Children’s Book News for up to 19 staff members; free access to Book Head Book Club meetings; 10% discount on digital advertising in Canadian Children’s Book News, as well as on the CCBC website (includes direct links); premium listing on CCBC’s Publisher web page (includes description, logo, and link); discounts on special events hosted by the CCBC; an invitation to our Annual General Meeting each June; and "The Canadian Children’s Book Centre Supporter” logo for your website.
Membership is non-refundable.
Valid for one year
For school boards, large libraries, multiple-location bookstores, wholesalers, and publishers of 20 books or more per year. Corporate membership includes one-year subscription to our digital quarterly magazine Canadian Children’s Book News for 20+ staff members; free access to Book Head Book Club meetings; 20% discount on digital advertising in Canadian Children’s Book News, as well as on the CCBC website (includes direct links); premium listing on CCBC’s Publisher web page (includes description, logo, and link); discounts on special events hosted by the CCBC; an invitation to our Annual General Meeting each June; and "The Canadian Children’s Book Centre Supporter” logo for your website.
Membership is non-refundable.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!