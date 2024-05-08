CanNRT Research Forum: Interdisciplinary Approaches in Basic and Clinical Research

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Time: 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. EST
Location: de Grandpré Communications Centre, The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) 3801 Rue University, Montréal, QC H3A 2B4
Join us for the CanNRT Research Forum featuring Dr. Shoi Shi, presenting "Interdisciplinary Approaches in Basic and Clinical Research: Focus on Child Development, Infectious Diseases, and Sleep Regulation." Dr. Shi will discuss the integration of data science, mathematical modeling, and real-world data in medical research, highlighting their impact on child development, infectious disease prevention, and sleep regulation. Don't miss this opportunity to explore cutting-edge interdisciplinary research!
The integration of 'dry' research methodologies such as data science, bioinformatics, and mathematical modeling is becoming increasingly vital in the medical sciences. These approaches not only enhance our understanding but also bridge the gap between traditional experimental 'wet' lab research and theoretical exploration. In this seminar Dr. Shi will highlight the powerful impact of combining these disciplines to address complex biological and medical challenges. He will discuss his work in using data science and mathematical models to assess child development, enhance strategies for preventing infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and uncover the underlying mechanisms regulating sleep. This presentation will demonstrate the value of interdisciplinary research in advancing our knowledge and solving real-world health issues.
Dr. Shi earned his Ph.D. in Medicine from The University of Tokyo in 2017. After his graduation, he joined the faculty as an Assistant Professor at the School of Medicine at the same university, a position he held until 2022. In 2022, Dr. Shi began his career as a Principal Investigator at the International Institute for Integrative Sleep Medicine at the University of Tsukuba. His research leverages an interdisciplinary approach, integrating data science, mathematical modeling, and both experimental and real-world data. This methodological diversity helps him uncover underlying mechanisms and develop innovative solutions that advance both medical research and patient care.
About CanNRT Research Forums:
CanNRT Research Forums showcase the diverse work of CanNRT members and foster opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange within the neurodevelopmental research community and beyond.
Open to all, registration is required to participate in these engaging and inclusive events.