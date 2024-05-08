CanNRT Research Forum: Interdisciplinary Approaches in Basic and Clinical Research

Join us for the CanNRT Research Forum featuring Dr. Shoi Shi, presenting "Interdisciplinary Approaches in Basic and Clinical Research: Focus on Child Development, Infectious Diseases, and Sleep Regulation." Dr. Shi will discuss the integration of data science, mathematical modeling, and real-world data in medical research, highlighting their impact on child development, infectious disease prevention, and sleep regulation. Don't miss this opportunity to explore cutting-edge interdisciplinary research!

