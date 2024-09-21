Sponsorship - Laugh Factory Dunnville - A Night of Comedy 2024

The "Laugh Factory Dunnville" promises an evening filled with laughter, entertainment, and community spirit. This event offers the perfect opportunity for local businesses to enhance their visibility and connect with our community members. By becoming a sponsor, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of this event and in cementing its place in Dunnville's annual calendar.





Event Date: Friday September 21st, 2024

Location: Dunnville Lifespan Centre





Sponsorship Categories:

Presenting Sponsor - $2,000: ($1900 for Chamber Members)

Be the exclusive Title Sponsor of the event and enjoy prominent brand exposure.

This exclusive package includes:

A complimentary table at stage front with signage promoting your company (8 tickets).

A company pop-up banner on stage (please provide your logo by August 25th).

Your company name on all posters and social promotions.

Your company logo and link on the Dunnville Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.

Promotion through our Monthly Dunnville Community E-Newsletter.

Your company name in the Comedy Night program.

Extensive shout-outs throughout the evening.

Platinum Sponsor - $1,000: ($900 for Chamber Members) (2 available) Align your company with excellence by becoming a Platinum Sponsor. There are only 2 spots available for this category, so act swiftly to secure your position.



Enjoy prime positioning and visibility with our Platinum Sponsor package, which includes:

A complimentary table in a prominent location with signage promoting your company (8 tickets).

Signage on snack stations (compliments of...).

Promotion on our social media platforms.

Your company logo and link on the Dunnville Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.

Promotion through our Monthly Dunnville Community E-Newsletter.

Your company name in the Comedy Night program.

Gold Sponsor - $600: ($500 for Chamber Members) (10 available) Stand out as a Gold Sponsor, a category that offers visibility and recognition.

Our Gold Sponsor package offers great exposure and benefits, including:

A complimentary table in a prominent location with signage promoting your company (8 tickets).

Promotion on our social media platforms.

Your company logo and link on the Dunnville Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.

Promotion through our Monthly Dunnville Community E-Newsletter.



