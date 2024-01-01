TCA Annual General Meeting 2024

Tamil Cultural Association of Waterloo Region - AGM





Dear Members





We co-ordially invite all current members to be part of our Annual general Meeting.





Date: Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 - 6.00pm

Venue: Christ Lutheran Hall, 445 Anndale Road, Waterloo, Ontario.





The present board will be disallowed and a new one will be elected. Annual reports from the Treasurer and Secretary will be presented. To vote, you must be have obtained paid 2024 membership status. Registration confirmation at entrance can be obtained. This is strictly a meeting gathering hence, no dance or other event programs would follow.