L'arche Du Nord

Offered by

L'arche Du Nord

About the memberships

Annual membership card at the North Arch

Membership Card
$20

Valid until July 16, 2027

With this card, you make a beautiful difference.

$20 = support a food basket for 1 week.

SUPER Membership Card
$50

Valid until July 16, 2027

With this card, you make a BIG difference.

$50 = support a food basket for 20 days.

PREMIUM Membership Card
$20

Renews monthly

With this card, you make a HUGE difference!

$20 = support a food basket every month for 1 year.

Membership Card - MAJOR DONOR
$50

Renews monthly

With this card, you make a Gigantic difference.

$20 = support a food basket for 1 week.

Add a donation for L'arche Du Nord

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!