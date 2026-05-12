Hamilton Theatre Incorporated

Hosted by

Hamilton Theatre Incorporated

About this event

67th Season Awards Night!

140 MacNab St N

Hamilton, ON L8R 2M3, Canada

Member Admission
$15

Tickets include appetizers and 2 drink tickets. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.

Member PAY $15 AT THE DOOR
Free

If you choose this ticket option, you MUST pay the $15.00 entry fee at the door. Tickets include appetizers and 2 drink tickets. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.

Non-Members Admission
$20

Tickets include appetizers and 2 drink tickets. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.

Non-Member PAY $20 AT THE DOOR
Free

If you choose this ticket option, you MUST pay the $20.00 entry fee at the door. Tickets include appetizers and 2 drink tickets. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.

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