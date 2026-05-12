67th Season Awards Night!

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Tickets include appetizers and 2 drink tickets. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.
If you choose this ticket option, you MUST pay the $15.00 entry fee at the door. Tickets include appetizers and 2 drink tickets. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.
Tickets include appetizers and 2 drink tickets. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.
If you choose this ticket option, you MUST pay the $20.00 entry fee at the door. Tickets include appetizers and 2 drink tickets. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.
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