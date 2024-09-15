Yeoford Community Centre Yearly Recurring Memberships

Includes all members of your household. If you want your membership to automatically renew, be sure to select the automatic renewal option. Otherwise, your membership expires on May 1st each year. Every membership purchased less than 3 months before this date will be valid for the following year.

Includes all members of your household. If you want your membership to automatically renew, be sure to select the automatic renewal option. Otherwise, your membership expires on May 1st each year. Every membership purchased less than 3 months before this date will be valid for the following year.

More details...