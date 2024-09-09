2024 Fundraising Gala

The first 100 tickets (single adult, group adult or youth) to be purchased will get automatic entry towards a grand raffle draw.
The first 100 tickets (single adult, group adult or youth) to be purchased will get automatic entry towards a grand raffle draw.
Group ticket Adults
$185
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Group Ticket for 5 adults (Age 14+) - The first 100 tickets (single adult, group adult or youth) to be purchased will get automatic entry towards a grand raffle draw.
Group Ticket for 5 adults (Age 14+) - The first 100 tickets (single adult, group adult or youth) to be purchased will get automatic entry towards a grand raffle draw.
Youth Ticket
$20
Youth Ticket (Age 8-14) - The first 100 tickets (single adult, group adult or youth) to be purchased will get automatic entry towards a grand raffle draw.
Youth Ticket (Age 8-14) - The first 100 tickets (single adult, group adult or youth) to be purchased will get automatic entry towards a grand raffle draw.
Child Ticket
$15
Child Ticket (Age 2-7), If childcare is required, please register the child for childcare separately (price remains the same, but prior registration is mandatory for Childcare). Forms will be provided shortly.
Child Ticket (Age 2-7), If childcare is required, please register the child for childcare separately (price remains the same, but prior registration is mandatory for Childcare). Forms will be provided shortly.
Matchmaking only (Male)
$50
Matchmaking event from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Matchmaking event from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Matchmaking only (Female)
$50
Matchmaking event from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Matchmaking event from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Matchmaking and Dinner (Male)
$75
Matchmaking event from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Fundraising Dinner at 5:00 pm.
Matchmaking event from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Fundraising Dinner at 5:00 pm.
Matchmaking and Dinner (Female)
$75
Matchmaking event from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Fundraising Dinner at 5:00 pm.
Matchmaking event from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Fundraising Dinner at 5:00 pm.
Business Sponsorship - Gold
$730
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Gold Business Sponsorship
Gold Business Sponsorship
Business Sponsorship - Premium
$1,460
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Premium Business Sponsorship
Premium Business Sponsorship
Business Sponsorship - Premium Plus
$2,190
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Premium Plus Business Sponsorship
Premium Plus Business Sponsorship
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!