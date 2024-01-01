Get your summer vibes on because we're throwing the COOLEST COMS GUILD PARTY EVER at Anticafe Loft! 🌞 Here are all the deets you need to know:





📅 Date: Friday, May 10th

🕣 Time: 8:45pm to 1:45am

📍 Location: Anticafe Loft, 264 Rue Sainte-Catherine, Montréal, QC H2X 2A1 (Remember, the glass door is next to the Columbus coffee shop!)





We're bringing the heat with a summer theme that'll transport you straight to the beach. Think chill beats and good vibes all around with DJs spinning tracks to keep the dance floor alive! Plus, with cheap drinks available all night long, the party never stops!

Grab your shades and your crew because this is one party you don't want to miss. Mark your calendar, and get ready to make some unforgettable memories!

(Open to non-COMS student)





Tickets info:





Earlybird (Before May 2nd, 40 available): $8

Regular: $12

Last Minute Door Tickets: $12



