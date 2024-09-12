Panama Mission Shop

Located in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario. Have a shorter time schedule? Our Morning Bicycle Tour is perfect for those looking to still experience Niagara on the Lake wine country by Bicycle and still have time in the afternoon to see some of the other sights! The ride is approximately 15-17km long. You will visit 3 different wineries along your route, at each stop you will receive a Wine Tasting Flight of 3 different wines (a total of 9 samples throughout the day). At one of the locations you will enjoy a small Food Pairing. Tour Includes: Bicycle Rental (with small basket & bottle cage) Bicycle Helmet (feel free to bring your own if you prefer). Fun & Knowledgeable Grape Escape Tour Guide with you throughout your tour Visit 3 award winning VQA wineries in the Niagara on the Lake area (possible wineries below) Reif, Riverview Cellars, Marynissen, Inniskillin, Between the Lines, Bella Terra, Caroline Cellars Wine tasting flight at each of the three wineries Enjoy a SMALL Cheese & Charcuterie plate at ONE of the three wineries (have breakfast before your tour!) Complimentary pick up of any wine purchases made throughout the day All Bicycle Tour guests are required to meet at our HQ (1627 Niagara Stone Road) for the start of the tour. Tour Excludes: Tour Guide Gratuity (Groups of 6+ people $10 per person gratuity will be applied)

