Panama Mission Shop

Wine Tour in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario. The Afternoon Tour has always been the most popular with our guests! Giving you the freedom to enjoy a leisurely morning exploring the local area before beginning your tour. You will visit 3 different wineries along your route, at each stop you will recieve a Wine Tasting Flight of 3 different wines (a total of 9 samples throughout the day).
Tour Includes:
Pick up and drop off from your accommodation
Fun & Knowledgeable Grape Escape Tour Guide with you throughout your tour
Visit 3 award winning VQA wineries?
*See our partner winery page for possible wineries* if you have been to any before, please note them on the reservation page and will try not to repeat any
Wine tasting flight at each of the three wineries
Enjoy a SMALL Cheese & Charcuterie plate at ONE of the three wineries (have lunch before your tour!)
- Pick up in Niagara-On-The-Lake Old Town locations only.
- This is a group tour (you will be part of a group of max 20 guests).
- package includes 4 gift certificates (for 4 guests).
Tour Excludes:
Tour Guide Gratuity (Groups of 6+ people $10 per person gratuity will be applied)
https://www.tourniagarawineries.com/tours/id/2/tour/afternoon-vehicle-tour
21” Black Walnut Live Edge Wood Clock (One-Of-A-Kind)
$250
Presenting our signature line of live edge wood wall clocks.
This timeless wall clock measures 21” in diameter and features laser cut maple wood bar time markers accentuated by modern, black clock hands.
A beautiful piece of kiln dried, native Ontario Black Walnut wood is wrapped in a hand bent, raw steel hoop. Each piece of wood is sanded and individually cut to provide a perfect fit.
The natural imperfections have been filled with a metallic emerald green epoxy inlay.
The wood is finished with a high quality, durable wax product and the clock work is a US made high torque quartz mechanism.
Each design element is purposefully thought out to provide a stunning, aesthetically pleasing piece of timeless, functional art for your home or office.
Nurture Bundle By Chinook Skincare
$180
The Chinook Skincare Nurture Bundle includes the entire Chinook Skincare line, the perfect self-care ritual routine, including:
Superfruit Gel-to-Milk Cleanser
Elderberry Serum Cream
Bian Stone Gua Sha
2 Pack Facial Cleansing Sponges
Superfruit Gel-to-Milk Cleanser: Indulge in a luxurious cleansing experience with our Superfruit Gel-to-Milk Cleanser. Gently remove impurities while infusing your skin with the goodness of superfruit oils for a super soft, rejuvenated feel.
Elderberry Serum Cream: Nourish and revitalize your skin with the power of elderberry and clinically tested botanical extracts to combat signs of aging and promote a radiant complexion.
Black Bian Stone Gua Sha: Enhance your skincare routine with our Black Bian Stone Gua Sha tool - pairs perfectly with the Superfruit Mask. Experience the benefits of facial massage to promote circulation, reduce puffiness, and sculpt your facial contours for a lifted appearance.
2-Pack of Cleansing Sponges: Elevate your cleansing ritual with our premium cleansing sponges. Perfect for a gentle exfoliation, these sponges will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and ready to face the world.
Grape Escape's Morning Bicycle Wine Tour For 4
$445
Located in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario. Have a shorter time schedule? Our Morning Bicycle Tour is perfect for those looking to still experience Niagara on the Lake wine country by Bicycle and still have time in the afternoon to see some of the other sights! The ride is approximately 15-17km long. You will visit 3 different wineries along your route, at each stop you will receive a Wine Tasting Flight of 3 different wines (a total of 9 samples throughout the day). At one of the locations you will enjoy a small Food Pairing.
Tour Includes:
Bicycle Rental (with small basket & bottle cage)
Bicycle Helmet (feel free to bring your own if you prefer).
Fun & Knowledgeable Grape Escape Tour Guide with you throughout your tour
Visit 3 award winning VQA wineries in the Niagara on the Lake area (possible wineries below)
Reif, Riverview Cellars, Marynissen, Inniskillin, Between the Lines, Bella Terra, Caroline Cellars
Wine tasting flight at each of the three wineries
Enjoy a SMALL Cheese & Charcuterie plate at ONE of the three wineries (have breakfast before your tour!)
Complimentary pick up of any wine purchases made throughout the day
All Bicycle Tour guests are required to meet at our HQ (1627 Niagara Stone Road) for the start of the tour.
Tour Excludes:
Tour Guide Gratuity (Groups of 6+ people $10 per person gratuity will be applied)
Grape Escape Rooms - The Barbershop (For 1 Person)
$28
Certificate is valid for one person. Reservation Required (based on availability). Room is for 2-6 people.
You are part of the "Pinot Noir Gang", a secret underground network in Niagara on the Lake, famous for pulling off high value heists and robberies! You have heard that behind the closed doors of Tom's Barbershop, there is a secret speakeasy in operation. You have also heard that on Friday nights they play high stakes poker games, and last Friday one of the ladies lost a priceless diamond ring in one of the poker games. YOUR MISSION..... is to access the speakeasy, located the diamond, and escape in less than 60 minutes as the police are on their way!
Challenge yourself through our live adventure game which involves solving a series of puzzles and riddles, using a variety of clues, hints and strategies to achieve your objective! An amazingly fun and interactive experience for any group of 2 - 6 players!
https://www.tourniagarawineries.com/escape-room/
Whisky Run Golf 18 Hole Twosome With Cart
$146
This certificate entitles the bearer to 18 holes with cart for two people at Whisky Run Golf Club in Port Colborne, Ontario.
https://www.whiskyrun.com/
Adonisalon - Hair Cut & Colouring Service
$120
This certificate entitles the bearer to one session including hair cut and colouring. Adonisalon is located in St. Catharines, Ontario.
A dynamic Hair Salon and Boutique specializing in multi-texture services. Adonisalon has over 10 years experience making people look and feel their best. We are passionate about our work and focus on the quality and integrity of your hair. Everything we do is to nourish, replenish and encourage maximum growth and health of your tresses. Come check out our petite Boutique boasting one-of-a-kind accessories including small batch hair and skin care products.
Buncrana Golf Club Green Fees And Cart For 2
$80
This certificate entitles the bearer to 2 greens fees plus a cart. Buncrana is located in Dundas, Ontario.
https://www.buncrana.ca/
Art by Darlene - Paint Party for 6 at Studio in Welland
$230
Gift certificate for Paint Party for 6 at Studio in Welland , Ontario
- 2 hours in length
- step by step Painting on 11x14 canvas
- I provide all the set up, clean up, instruction and everyone leaves with a finished painting.
They are really fun. Paint Parties are great for adults and children. They are wonderful for team building, corporate functions, church groups, women's groups, parent/ child events, retirement centres and more!
https://artbydarlene.com/classes/
*booking subject to availability
*Certificate is only for 6 people
No cash value.
Solace Hair & Aesthetics $100 Value
$80
This certificate entitles the bearer to $100 value in services for hair and aesthetics at Solace, located in Thorold, Ontario.
Solace Hair and Esthetics owner Sarah Barrett and her staff have gained a reputation for their dedication to their clients and to providing them with high quality hair and skin care. They welcome everyone to visit the salon and experience the peaceful and relaxing environment. Solace specializes in precision cutting, advanced colouring techniques and corrective work. We proudly use Infinity Sulfate free low & non ammonia colour. This colour line is a great alternative for the perfume and ammonia sensitive, or for those of us looking for a more beautiful, dependable & forward thinking colour care line. Solace also uses and carries the professional organic product line, Kevin Murphy, which is sulfate free and cruelty free.
https://www.instagram.com/solacesalon/?hl=en
Radiance Medical Esthetics, Skin Tightening, 1 Hr Session
$220
This certificate entitles the bearer to a 1 hour skin tightening session at Radiance located in Stoney Creek, Ontario.
Skin treatment services include a variety of options to improve the appearance and health of the skin. Medical facials, skin rejuvenation, and permanent makeup services are all popular choices for those looking to enhance their appearance. These services can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin tone and texture.
https://radiancelaserclinic.com/
Wandering Spirits Coffee Punch Card For 5 Gourmet Coffees
$25
This is a punch card. You can redeem for your choice of any 5 coffees at our 31 James Street, St. Catharines location.
Want to experience a unique coffee shop in the heart of the city? This is your place! At Wandering Spirits, we love to support our local community and create a space where all feel welcome. We're a cafe bistro & cocktail bar located in the heart of Downtown St. Catharines, serving up coffee, cocktails, good food, and good vibes.
https://www.wanderingspirits.ca/
Open Tuesday to Saturday 9 am to 4 pm.
