FND 2024 WORKSHOP: Afro Dance

95 Allandale Rd

St. John's, NL A1B 3X6, Canada

"Year of the Arts" free access
Thanks to the "Year of the Arts," folks in Newfoundland and Labrador can access high-quality Festival of New Dance workshops at no personal cost! However, space is limited, so reservations are required. Please only reserve a spot if you are truly committed to attending. If you appreciate these offerings and want to support the continuation of free arts programs, consider making a donation. Every contribution helps us provide more opportunities for everyone to engage with dance!

