699 Kit Shop

Baseball Hat
CA$25

Navy blue fitted baseball hat with PVC squadron logo. Size small / medium.

6-panel, structured, mid-profile
3" crown
Eight-row stitching on bill
Hard buckram backed front panels
Taped seams
S/M: 6 3/4" - 7 1/4"
L/XL: 7 1/8" - 7 5/8"

T-Shirt
CA$25

Navy Blue, 100% preshrunk cotton

Seamless rib at neck
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Double-needle stitching throughout
Tear-away label
Safety Green is compliant with ANSI / ISEA 107 high visibility standards
Quarter-turned to eliminate center crease
7/8" collar
Classic fit

Size Chart
S M L XL 2XL 3XL 4XL 5XL
Body Length 28" 29" 30" 31" 32" 33" 34" 35"
Body Width 18" 20" 22" 24" 26" 28" 30" 32"
All the sizes are listed in inches

Men's Hoodie
CA$56

100% Polyester fleece with front kangaroo pocket and matching loose-fit hem ribbing.

Navy Blue, squadron crest embroidered on left chest

Women's Hoodie
CA$56

100% polyester fleece with front kangaroo pocket and matching loose-fit hem ribbing.

Naby blue, squadron crest embroidered on left chest

Men's Sports Pants
CA$62

100% performance polyester sports fleece. tapered leg with side pockets. wider elastic comfort waist with flat draw cord.

Navy Blue with gold "NEVER SETTLE" written down right pant leg.

Women's Sport Pants
CA$62

100% performance polyester sports fleece. tapered leg with side pockets. wider elastic comfort waist with flat draw cord.

Navy Blue with gold "NEVER SETTLE" written down right pant leg.

Men's Aspen Jacket (Parents Only)
CA$85

Contrast colour front zipper, 2 zippered pockets, wicking and breathable.

Grey/Navy Blue/Silver

Women's Aspen Jacket (Parents Only)
CA$85

Contrast colour front zipper, 2 zippered pockets, wicking and breathable.

Grey/Navy Blue/Silver

Coffee Mug
CA$12

15oz coffee much with squadron crest on one side. navy blue handle and inside.

Squadron Crest item
Squadron Crest
CA$12

Squadron crest, navy blue back ground with full colour crest. Velcro on back.

Cadet Pilot Badges / Nametags
CA$123

If you have completed Glider Pilot Training Course or Power Pilot Training Course and received your wings you can order badges, patches and name tags for your flight suit or flight jacket. Email CI Dycke at [email protected] for more details.


These are custom orders and prices vairy

Shoe Shine Kit
CA$30

Moneysworth & Best Military Shoe Shine Kit.

Includes, polish, 2x brushes,, cloth, shoe horn and case.

Boot Bands (1 pair)
CA$2

1 pair of boot bands to blouse FTU pants.

