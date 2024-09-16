Mindful Nature Walk with Jaime Zino

Add a donation for Calgary Outlink: Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity
$
Paid ticket
$10
You can add an optional donation if you'd like to donate an additional amount on top of the $10 ticket price. All proceeds will cover event costs, and support Outlink’s ongoing services and programming.
The ticket registration form will ask for a first and last name. We only require a legal name for receipting purposes, and will not use or share it for any other purpose.
Free ticket
Free
Use this option to register for free. You can add an optional donation if you'd like to donate a different amount from the paid ticket price of $10. All proceeds will cover event costs, and support Outlink’s ongoing services and programming.
The ticket registration form will ask for a first and last name. You only need to provide a legal name for receipting purposes if you're giving a donation.
