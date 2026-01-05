Hosted by
About this event
Calgary, AB T2E 8C3, Canada
Enjoy full access to the 69th Ghana Independence Red Carpet Gala, including entry to the event, live cultural performances, entertainment, and a vibrant celebration of Ghana’s independence in an elegant setting. Walk the red carpet and be part of an unforgettable night of heritage and pride.
Experience the gala in elevated style with VIP access, including priority entry, premium reserved seating, enhanced hospitality, and exclusive recognition. The VIP ticket offers a refined experience designed for distinguished guests who desire comfort, prestige, and an unforgettable red carpet evening.
Enjoy a comfortable and elegant group seating experience at the event. The Regular Table offers shared visibility of the program, access to general amenities, and a lively atmosphere to celebrate in style with friends, family, or colleagues.
Experience the event in elevated style and comfort. The VIP Table offers premium seating with excellent visibility, priority access, and an enhanced guest experience designed for those who desire exclusivity, convenience, and a touch of luxury.
Designed for children to enjoy the 69th Ghana Independence Red Carpet Gala, this ticket includes entry to the event and access to age-appropriate cultural performances and entertainment. A wonderful opportunity for kids to experience Ghanaian culture, celebration, and community in a family-friendly atmosphere.
