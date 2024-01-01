2024 Exhibit Launch and Annual General Meeting

Join us at the Legion on May 8 for a preview of Balmy Beach: Owen Sound’s Playground, this year’s featured exhibit at the CWHC. Author and Historian Richard Thomas will be sharing a riveting story about the efforts by local entrepreneurs to make Balmy Beach the place to be in the early 1900s.





Don’t miss the performance by the Andy H Jazz Trio, who will be performing music in the styles that could have been heard at Balmy Beach.





Tickets are $25 and and include entry for our door prize: two tickets for the Georgian Bay Symphony performance "Fond Celebration: Gleiser and Ostertag".





Doors open at 6:30 and the event will begin at 7:00 with the CWHC's Annual General Meeting.





Extra special thanks go out to our exhibit’s Gold Sponsor, McNabb Flooring Solutions.



