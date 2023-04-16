Fire Service Women BC
Resilient Minds - Online Instruction

Resilient Minds Online Training

Building the Psychological Strength of Fire Fighters

We proudly offer the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and Vancouver Fire Rescue's Resilient Minds Training. 


When: Sunday April 16th and 23rd - 8am-1230p PST


InstructorsDarcie Sibbald, Whistler Fire Rescue & Mary Fischer, Calgary Fire Department


How: Training will be spread out over two dates. 4.5h hours for each ZOOM session.


Attendance at both sessions is mandatory for certification.


Who: Those currently working or are volunteering with a Fire Department or in Wildfire. We hope to provide Resilient Minds for those aspiring firefighters in the near future.


Cost: $30 Members; $50 Non-Members, both include the shipment of the Resilient Minds Manual.


Please check out their website for more information on the Resilient Minds program.

