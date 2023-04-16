Resilient Minds - Online Instruction

Resilient Minds Online Training

Building the Psychological Strength of Fire Fighters

We proudly offer the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and Vancouver Fire Rescue's Resilient Minds Training.





When: Sunday April 16th and 23rd - 8am-1230p PST





Instructors: Darcie Sibbald, Whistler Fire Rescue & Mary Fischer, Calgary Fire Department





How: Training will be spread out over two dates. 4.5h hours for each ZOOM session.





Attendance at both sessions is mandatory for certification.





Who: Those currently working or are volunteering with a Fire Department or in Wildfire. We hope to provide Resilient Minds for those aspiring firefighters in the near future.





Cost: $30 Members; $50 Non-Members, both include the shipment of the Resilient Minds Manual.





Please check out their website for more information on the Resilient Minds program.