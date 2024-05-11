CEA Ladies Night... AGAIN

Upon popular demand and based on your feedback from the last event, the Calgary Egyptian Association is bringing back Ladies Night!



Join us for a fun-filled evening of dinner and dancing with DJ Razan compiling your requested songs and music. Dinner will be catered through Sallora.

Child care service is offered (extra cost) for kids aged 3 to 8 years old, which include pizza and juice. (limited spots are available)



Some house rules:

• No Phones or Cameras are allowed in the event hall. Please leave your phone at home, car or at the door. ***WARING***: Any spotted phone in the hall, the owner will be escorted to leave the event without any refund.

We hope to see you there!

بناء علي رغبه الجميع ..الجمعيه المصريه في كالجاري حتنظم حفله للسيدات لقضاء ليلة ممتعة مليئة بالعشاء والرقص مع دي جي رزان سيتم تقديم العشاء من خلال سالورا .

لن يسمح بوجود كاميرات او تلفونات داخل القاعة. لذى يرجى ترك التلفونات بالبيت او السيارة او عند الباب... تحذير: من سيجده المنظمون بتلفون او كاميرا داخل القاعة سيتم اصطحابها الي خارج القاعة بدون اي تعويض عن تذكرتها الملغاه

