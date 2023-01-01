Annual Public Meeting 2023

Join us in person at River House for the 2023 Annual Public Meeting on November 28th! Learn more about the work this community has made possible this year. You’ll have a chance to ask your questions about our programs and the river, get a sneak peek of what comes next, and mingle with your fellow river lovers.





We're excited to host this year's Annual Public Meeting at our new home at the NCC River House, located at 501 Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway. The event is free to attend and open to all. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event ends at 8:00 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided!





2023 has been a big year for Ottawa Riverkeeper. Thanks to the support of early leadership donors, the long-time dream of having an office and learning spaces right on the water is coming true! We’re continuing and expanding our science, education, and advocacy initiatives and we’re so excited to share more details about these programs with you at River House!





As part of the event, you'll get to hear more about our community-based monitoring projects, including some stories from volunteers involved in these initiatives who will discuss their experience and work. You’ll also get the chance to hear from this year’s Water Leader Award recipient, an inspiring champion for water protection.





Plus, help celebrate the amazing work of our Board Chair Geoff Green! After 14 years in the role, Geoff is handing the rudder to new leadership, and this is your chance to tell him how much his work has meant.





Thanks to Dentons for making this year's APM possible.









