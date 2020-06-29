Fundraiser for the GATUM - Buy a trans flag soap

Hi everybody, if you are on this document, it means that you are willing to contribute to our big fundraiser for or future activities.





In the next month, and more specifically during the Fall 2020 semester, we will organize and co-organize a series of 5 panels with trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming participants on issues that they are close to.





Finally, This fundraiser is very important for us, because we hold dear a fair remuneration of the work done by people who are leaders in their community.

This is why we are making this fundraiser with handmade soaps that look like the trans flag. These soaps are priced at 7$ each.





ALL THE SOAPS WILL BE DELIVERED BY BIKE OR IF YOU WANT, YOU CAN COME GET ONE AT OUR DROPPING POINTS THAT WILL BE SAID BY EMAIL.





INGREDIENTS OF THE TRANS FLAG SOAP

- Olive oil, coconut oil, kokum butter, shea butter, jojoba oil, grapeseed oil infused with victorian rose perfume, pink clay, zinc oxyde (white colour), pale red oxyde (pink colour), blue ultramarine (blue colour), water, lye.





PERFUME : Subtle smell of victorian rose