Awana Registration Payment 2024-2025

AWANA will be held every Friday at 7:30 PM, running from September to June. This weekly gathering is a wonderful opportunity for children to come together in a fun and nurturing environment, where they can engage in games, crafts, and Bible studies. It's a time designed not only to entertain but also to instill strong moral values and foster a sense of community among the participants. Each session is carefully structured to provide an enriching experience that contributes to both spiritual growth and personal development. We encourage parents to bring their children to our AWANA meetings to enjoy a time of learning, friendship, and growth. The program spans the school year, offering a consistent and engaging schedule that fits well with academic calendars. Remember to reserve your Friday evenings from September to June for these inspiring and joyful gatherings, and we look forward to welcoming your children to an engaging and fulfilling experience every week!