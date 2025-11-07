6Beans Holiday Coffee

Beans: The current Offering is a blend of Central and South American





Tasting Notes: Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Peach





Certifications: **Organic





Type: Whole Bean





Notes: The 6 Bean Signature blend is a selection of Organic, ethically sourced beans. We work with coffee importers to source organic green coffee beans, the bean will change from time to time but will always be organic ethically sourced, and taste amazing.