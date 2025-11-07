6Beans Holiday Coffee

Offered by
Beans: The current Offering is a blend of Central and South American
Tasting Notes: Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Peach
Certifications: **Organic
Type: Whole Bean
Notes: The 6 Bean Signature blend is a selection of Organic, ethically sourced beans. We work with coffee importers to source organic green coffee beans, the bean will change from time to time but will always be organic ethically sourced, and taste amazing.
