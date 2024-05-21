BATH AND BODY WORKS LOT RAFFLE





Hey NCN friends, family and community!





I am a NHEA student studying full-time (3rd year) at Mount Royal University in Calgary. I am planning my first international trip this year! I will be travelling through parts of Europe and exploring some of my family history and relatives in the UK this summer.





I have been building a collection of Bath and Body Works Products this year so I could host a giant raffle to help support me with the expenses of my trip. Everything here is brand new, never before used!





I am selling tickets in packs of 3 for $12 a set OR individual $5 each

The retail value is over $1,000!





The Winner of the draw will be able to pick up the prize from my Aunties house in NCN.





TICKETS GO ON SALE APRIL 19-MAY 20

The draw is on May 21, 2024, at 11 am MST - will be Live on Facebook