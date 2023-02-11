Rumplestiltskin Puppet Show and Tea

Our beautiful yurt provides the perfect theatre to bring this fairy tale classic to life. Through puppetry and storytelling we hear of the strange little man who helps the miller's daughter spin straw into gold.





For those who fancy a bit of the fancy, join us for our Woodland High Tea served by our local FaeFolk, who may also happen to be our students. Indulge in three tiers of decadent, hand-crafted delights in both savoury and sweet, paired with your choice of fragrant tea or a bodum of Waldorf Blend coffee from the talented folks at JustUs!





For those who want the scrumptious without the service be sure to select our Tea-Go plates. All the yumminess in a more relaxed atmosphere of either simple seating in one of our classrooms or, weather permitting, our picnic tables.





There will also be a limited à la carte selection for purchase on the day of.



