The Couchiching Craft Brewing Co St. Patrick's Day Six-Pack Survivor!

1. Participants get together a team of 6 players. Each team member contributes $40 ($20 towards donation and $20 to go towards a beer gift card). Couchiching Craft Brewing Co will be purchasing all gift cards on participants behalf.

2. Individual names from all teams will be placed into a draw. Starting on March 13th and running through until March 17th we will be drawing and eliminating names daily.

3. As long as your team still has one member in the draw, the entire team is safe! Results will be posted on the BBBSOD Third Party Events Facebook Page every day at 3:30pm and gift cards will be divided between the 3 last surviving teams.

--

Our hope is to fill all 60 team slots, as final prize amounts will be determined by the amount of teams entered. Help us ensure the winners receive the maximum prize by spreading the word to family, friends, and co-workers!

Couchiching Craft Brewing Co will be purchasing gift cards from the LCBO, The Beer Store, and Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Each winning team will receive a variety of the cards above.

IF 60 TEAMS ENTER, THE PRIZES WORK OUT AS FOLLOWS:

First Place Team Prize – 168 gift cards (28 per team member)

Second Place Team Prize – 96 gift cards (16 per team member)

Third Place Team Prize – 72 gift cards (12 per team member)

Consolation Prize (first team to be eliminated) – 24 gift cards (4 per team member)