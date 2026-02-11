Royal Canadian Legion Branch 589

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 589

6TH ANNUAL CONTRAST DIP BEACH PARTY

3250 River Rd

Ottawa, ON K4M 1B4, Canada

9 am Group
$40

We are offering a sliding scale donation. Our minimum to meet our costs is $ 40. If you feel comfortable please consider an additional donation at the check out. This will be your chosen time slot, you must arrive early (10-20 mins) for check in.

10 am Group
$40

11 am Group
$40

12 pm Group
$40

1 pm Group
$40

2 pm Group
$40

3 pm Group
$40

4 pm Group
$40

