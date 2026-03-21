6UP Liberty Gift Basket Raffle - Help us get to youth volleyball Nationals!

About this raffle
Note - on the email and info screen, be sure to change the optional donation amount to "other" and then $0 so you aren't charged an additional fee.
Note - on the email and info screen, be sure to change the optional donation amount to "other" and then $0 so you aren't charged an additional fee.
Note - on the email and info screen, be sure to change the optional donation amount to "other" and then $0 so you aren't charged an additional fee.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!