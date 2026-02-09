Register now for the "7 Week Grief Recovery Program" with Bev Smith. This series offers a supportive, structured path to healing, with each session building on the last.



By signing up, you are committing to attend ALL SEVEN SESSIONS and to engage in some independent work and reading between meetings.



The Grief Recovery Handbook and notebooks will be provided free of charge, so you’ll have everything you need.



Light refreshments will also be available at each session.