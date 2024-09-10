2024-2025 Season Subscription

Receive tickets to the two wonderful concerts of i Coristi's 2024-25 season! 12 years and under are free (see Child Admission to reserve their seats). Please Note: The season subscription option is for in-person concert admission only. Livestream tickets are sold separately for each concert and will become available in the month of the concert; contact us or visit icoristi.com for details.

Receive tickets to the two wonderful concerts of i Coristi's 2024-25 season! 12 years and under are free (see Child Admission to reserve their seats). Please Note: The season subscription option is for in-person concert admission only. Livestream tickets are sold separately for each concert and will become available in the month of the concert; contact us or visit icoristi.com for details.

seeMoreDetailsMobile