2024-2025 Season Subscription

Receive tickets to the two wonderful concerts of i Coristi's 2024-25 season!
12 years and under are free (see Child Admission to reserve their seats).
Please Note: The season subscription option is for in-person concert admission only. Livestream tickets are sold separately for each concert and will become available in the month of the concert; contact us or visit icoristi.com for details.
Receive tickets to the two wonderful concerts of i Coristi's 2024-25 season!
12 years and under are free (see Child Admission to reserve their seats).
Please Note: The season subscription option is for in-person concert admission only. Livestream tickets are sold separately for each concert and will become available in the month of the concert; contact us or visit icoristi.com for details.
Season Subscription – Child
free
Receive tickets to the two wonderful concerts of i Coristi's 2024-25 season.
For in-person concert admission only.
Receive tickets to the two wonderful concerts of i Coristi's 2024-25 season.
For in-person concert admission only.