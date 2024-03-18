Allan I Carswell Observatory Solar Education Day March 23

North York

ON M3J, Canada

Noon Ticket
free
This Ticket is for the noon arrival slot, March 23
12:15 Ticket
free
This Ticket is for the 12:15 arrival slot, March 23
12:30 Ticket
free
This Ticket is for the 12:30arrival slot, March 23
12:45 Ticket
free
This Ticket is for the 12:45 arrival slot, March 23
1pm Ticket
free
This Ticket is for the 1pm arrival slot, March 23
1:15pm Ticket
free
This Ticket is for the 1:15 arrival slot, March 23
1:30pm Ticket
free
This Ticket is for the 1:30pm arrival slot, March 23
1:45pm Ticket
free
This Ticket is for the 1:45pm arrival slot, March 23

