706 Ottawa Snowy Owl Air Cadet Squadron's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5 Brouillette Blvd, Nepean, ON K2K 2W6, Canada

Ingenium Museum Passes - 1 item
$25

1 Admission passes (2 adults and 4 children each) to any museum: Canada Agriculture and Food; Canada Aviation and Space or Canada Science and Technology Museums.

Value for both: $43.

Ingenium Museum Passes - 2 item
$25

1 Admission passes (2 adults and 4 children each) to any museum: Canada Agriculture and Food; Canada Aviation and Space or Canada Science and Technology Museums.

Value for both: $43.

The Old Spaghetti Factory Gift Certificate item
$15

$25 Gift Certificate to The Old Spaghetti Factory.

Toronto location: 54 The Esplanade

Archery Games Gift Voucher item
$70

Archery Games Gift Certificate.

Value $140

Haunted Walk of Ottawa item
$30

Haunted Walk of Ottawa Tours

Value $70.78

Ottawa City Tour: #1 item
$45

This gift certificate does not expire and may be redeemed for any of the following experiences:

- Lady Dive Amphibus,

- Grayline Ottawa Double-decker tour,

- Grayline Ottawa's new Wine and Cider tour,

- Ottawa River Cruise, and 

- Ekeau Rideau Canal Cruise.

Value $100

Ottawa City Tour: #2 item
$45

This gift certificate does not expire and may be redeemed for any of the following experiences:

- Lady Dive Amphibus,

- Grayline Ottawa Double-decker tour,

- Grayline Ottawa's new Wine and Cider tour,

- Ottawa River Cruise, and 

- Ekeau Rideau Canal Cruise.

Value $100

Rafting Momemtum item
$150

Gift Certificate for 2 people.
This day includes rafting trip on the Ottawa River, the river equipment, a healthy lunch, a BBQ dinner and overnight camping on our base camp at 1041 Highway 148 in Bryson.
Value: $390

Sightseeing Cruise & Tolley Tour Kingston 1000 Islands: #1 item
$20

Pass for 1 Sightseeing Cruise and Trolley Tour or a Hop On Hop Off Trolley Tour in Kingston 1000 Islands.

Value: $50

Sightseeing Cruise & Tolley Tour Kingston 1000 Islands: #2 item
$20

Pass for 1 Sightseeing Cruise and Trolley Tour or a Hop On Hop Off Trolley Tour in Kingston 1000 Islands.

Value: $50

Canadian Museum of History item
$50

5 admission passes to the Canadian Museum of History.
Value: $24 each = $120

Canadian War Museum item
$45

5 admission passes to the Canadian Museum of History.
Value: $22 each = $110

Royal Ontario Museum item
$50

Royal Ontario Museum general admission including all special exhibitions on display for four.

Value: $120

Wilderness Tours #1 item
$50

Lazy River Tubing for 2 Adults

Ottawa River

Expires: Sept. 4, 2026

Value: $118.00

Wilderness Tours #2 item
$110

Adult High Adventure for 2 Adults

Ottawa River

Expires: Sept. 20, 2026

Value: $340

Escape Manor-Diefenbunker item
$20

Gift Certificate to Escape the Diefenbunker!


Value: $50

Bonnechere Caves Tour item
$20

Gift Certificate to Ontario's Natural Underground Wonder in Eganville, ON.

A Family Owned and Operated Site for over 65 years.


Value: $50


Cardinal and Kettle Kreek Golf Club item
$120

Pass 1 round for 4 people to either Cardinal Golf Club or Kettle Creek Golf Club.

Value: $292.00

Fairmont Chateau Montebello Round of Golf for 2 item
$100

A complimentary round of golf for two people, including electric carts and taxes, at the Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello.


Value: $205


Valid for two adults from Sunday to Thursday, subject to golf course availability, for the 2026 Season.

