706 Ottawa Snowy Owl Air Cadet Squadron's Silent Auction

Starting bid
1 Admission passes (2 adults and 4 children each) to any museum: Canada Agriculture and Food; Canada Aviation and Space or Canada Science and Technology Museums.
Value for both: $43.
Starting bid
1 Admission passes (2 adults and 4 children each) to any museum: Canada Agriculture and Food; Canada Aviation and Space or Canada Science and Technology Museums.
Value for both: $43.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to The Old Spaghetti Factory.
Toronto location: 54 The Esplanade
Starting bid
Archery Games Gift Certificate.
Value $140
Starting bid
Haunted Walk of Ottawa Tours
Value $70.78
Starting bid
This gift certificate does not expire and may be redeemed for any of the following experiences:
- Lady Dive Amphibus,
- Grayline Ottawa Double-decker tour,
- Grayline Ottawa's new Wine and Cider tour,
- Ottawa River Cruise, and
- Ekeau Rideau Canal Cruise.
Value $100
Starting bid
This gift certificate does not expire and may be redeemed for any of the following experiences:
- Lady Dive Amphibus,
- Grayline Ottawa Double-decker tour,
- Grayline Ottawa's new Wine and Cider tour,
- Ottawa River Cruise, and
- Ekeau Rideau Canal Cruise.
Value $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 2 people.
This day includes rafting trip on the Ottawa River, the river equipment, a healthy lunch, a BBQ dinner and overnight camping on our base camp at 1041 Highway 148 in Bryson.
Value: $390
Starting bid
Pass for 1 Sightseeing Cruise and Trolley Tour or a Hop On Hop Off Trolley Tour in Kingston 1000 Islands.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Pass for 1 Sightseeing Cruise and Trolley Tour or a Hop On Hop Off Trolley Tour in Kingston 1000 Islands.
Value: $50
Starting bid
5 admission passes to the Canadian Museum of History.
Value: $24 each = $120
Starting bid
5 admission passes to the Canadian Museum of History.
Value: $22 each = $110
Starting bid
Royal Ontario Museum general admission including all special exhibitions on display for four.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Lazy River Tubing for 2 Adults
Ottawa River
Expires: Sept. 4, 2026
Value: $118.00
Starting bid
Adult High Adventure for 2 Adults
Ottawa River
Expires: Sept. 20, 2026
Value: $340
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Escape the Diefenbunker!
Value: $50
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Ontario's Natural Underground Wonder in Eganville, ON.
A Family Owned and Operated Site for over 65 years.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Pass 1 round for 4 people to either Cardinal Golf Club or Kettle Creek Golf Club.
Value: $292.00
Starting bid
A complimentary round of golf for two people, including electric carts and taxes, at the Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello.
Value: $205
Valid for two adults from Sunday to Thursday, subject to golf course availability, for the 2026 Season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!