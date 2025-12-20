706 Ottawa Snowy Owl Air Cadet Squadron's Silent Auction

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Donated by Cancun Cards • http://www.cancuncards.com : Note: This does NOT include airfare.
A Reservation fee in the amount of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at time of reservation.
Value: $999USD = $1400CAD
Starting bid
4x ROM Admission Tickets
Visit https://www.rom.on.ca/ for current and upcoming exhibitions.
Value: $136
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Ottawa Haunted Walks.
Experience Ghost Tours & Paranormal Adventures in our own city!
For more information on the different tours, visit: https://hauntedwalk.com/
Value: $70.78
Starting bid
Pick a family outing at one of three of our local museums:
1) Discover Canada’s agricultural innovators at Agricultural and Food Museum
2) From the past to future, enjoy immersive experiences at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum
3) Experience Canada’s story of science and technology innovation at the Canada Science and Technology Museum
Family Admission Passes are 6 people – max 2 adults
Value: $50
Starting bid
Pick a family outing at one of three of our local museums:
1) Discover Canada’s agricultural innovators at Agricultural and Food Museum
2) From the past to future, enjoy immersive experiences at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum
3) Experience Canada’s story of science and technology innovation at the Canada Science and Technology Museum
Family Admission Passes are 6 people – max 2 adults
Value: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy a Family outing to the Canadian Museum of History.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy a Family outing to the Canadian War Museum - Canada’s national museum of military history, dating back to 1880.
Value: $125
Starting bid
It's Time to Take an Ottawa City Tour!
Choose from many modes of seeing Ottawa in a different way:
For more details on the above tours and what the certificate can be used for, visit: https://ladydive.com/ottawa-city-tour/
Value: $100
Starting bid
It's Time to Take an Ottawa City Tour!
Choose from many modes of seeing Ottawa in a different way:
For more details on the above tours and what the certificate can be used for, visit: https://ladydive.com/ottawa-city-tour/
Value: $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a 1 Month GoodLife Fitness Ultimate Membership.
Can be used at any location.
For more information: https://www.goodlifefitness.com/
Value: $115
Starting bid
A complimentary round of golf for two people, including electric carts and taxes, from the Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello Golf Club.
Valid for two adults from Sunday to Thursday, subject to golf course availability.
For more information: https://www.fairmont.com/en/hotels/montebello/fairmont-le-chateau-montebello/golf.html
Value is $160
Starting bid
Digital pass for a foursome round to your choice of Cardinal Golf Club or Kettle Creek Golf Club in King, Ontario.
Cardinal Golf Complex is the ultimate golfing destination in King, Ontario with 3 unique clubs and options for all skill levels. Featuring diverse dining options, event spaces, & activities for every guest.
For more information: https://cardinalgolfcomplex.com/
Value: $350
Starting bid
Enjoy a night at the movies with Landmark Cinemas.
2 General Admission Tickets and 2 Medium Popcorn.
Value: $70
Starting bid
Experience the Vibrant Heritage of Canada at Fort Henry National Historic Site!
Immerse yourself in 19th-century military life with guided tours, breathtaking views, and captivating musical performances. Witness the impressive precision of military demonstrations by the Fort Henry Guard, a dedicated team of student recruits trained to embody British soldiers from 1867. You'll also encounter characters representing the civilian community, including schoolteachers and soldiers' wives, bringing the fort's history to life.
For more information, visit: https://www.forthenry.com/
Value: $30
Starting bid
You are cordially invited to a wonderful knight of feasting, fighting, and fun at
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament.
Enter their 11th-century style castle to experience the pageantry and
excitement of a live-action tournament. Their electrifying two-hour show features
heroic knights on magnificent horses displaying dressage, astounding athletic
feats, and thrilling swordplay that have become fan favorites of this unique entertainment experience. Enjoy a “hands-on” four-course feast as the performance unfolds.
Value: $80
Starting bid
You are cordially invited to a wonderful knight of feasting, fighting, and fun at
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament.
Enter their 11th-century style castle to experience the pageantry and
excitement of a live-action tournament. Their electrifying two-hour show features
heroic knights on magnificent horses displaying dressage, astounding athletic
feats, and thrilling swordplay that have become fan favorites of this unique entertainment experience. Enjoy a “hands-on” four-course feast as the performance unfolds.
Value: $80
Starting bid
Enjoy a Helicopter Tour of Ottawa from Passport Helico for 3 people.
Starting from the Canada Aviation and Space museum ( Rockcliffe airport ), overview of the Gatineau city and hills, the Ottawa river and downtown, with its parliament and its touristic attractions.
Value: $375
Starting bid
4x Green section tickets to a 2026 Atlético Ottawa Home Match
To be redeemed before October 1st, 2026.
Value: $180
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