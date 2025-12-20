706 Ottawa Snowy Owl Air Cadet Squadron

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706 Ottawa Snowy Owl Air Cadet Squadron

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706 Ottawa Snowy Owl Air Cadet Squadron's Silent Auction

5 Days/4 Nights of Accommodations in Cancun, Mexico item
5 Days/4 Nights of Accommodations in Cancun, Mexico item
5 Days/4 Nights of Accommodations in Cancun, Mexico item
5 Days/4 Nights of Accommodations in Cancun, Mexico
$500

Starting bid

Donated by Cancun Cards • http://www.cancuncards.com : Note: This does NOT include airfare.

  • 5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12
  • Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort (TripAdvisor 4.7 stars) (https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/es/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club voted TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice 2025 (4.8 stars) (https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/es/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone.
  • Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
  • Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.

A Reservation fee in the amount of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at time of reservation.


Value: $999USD = $1400CAD

4 Admission Tickets to Royal Ontario Museum item
4 Admission Tickets to Royal Ontario Museum item
4 Admission Tickets to Royal Ontario Museum
$30

Starting bid

4x ROM Admission Tickets


Visit https://www.rom.on.ca/ for current and upcoming exhibitions.


Value: $136

Gift Certificate to Ottawa Haunted Walks item
Gift Certificate to Ottawa Haunted Walks
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate to Ottawa Haunted Walks.

Experience Ghost Tours & Paranormal Adventures in our own city!


For more information on the different tours, visit: https://hauntedwalk.com/


Value: $70.78

One Family Admission Passes (a) item
One Family Admission Passes (a)
$25

Starting bid

Pick a family outing at one of three of our local museums:
1) Discover Canada’s agricultural innovators at Agricultural and Food Museum

2) From the past to future, enjoy immersive experiences at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum

3) Experience Canada’s story of science and technology innovation at the Canada Science and Technology Museum

Family Admission Passes are 6 people – max 2 adults


Value: $50

One Family Admission Passes (b) item
One Family Admission Passes (b)
$25

Starting bid

Pick a family outing at one of three of our local museums:
1) Discover Canada’s agricultural innovators at Agricultural and Food Museum

2) From the past to future, enjoy immersive experiences at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum

3) Experience Canada’s story of science and technology innovation at the Canada Science and Technology Museum

Family Admission Passes are 6 people – max 2 adults


Value: $50

5 Admission Passes to the Canadian Museum of History item
5 Admission Passes to the Canadian Museum of History
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a Family outing to the Canadian Museum of History.

  • Discover the cool history behind Canada’s national winter sport!
  • Let your kids travel the world, while enriching their lives and broadening their experience by exploring other cultures at the Children's Museum.
  • Learn more about Canada's Indigenous Heritage.

Value: $120

5 Admission Passes to the Canadian War Museum item
5 Admission Passes to the Canadian War Museum
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a Family outing to the Canadian War Museum - Canada’s national museum of military history, dating back to 1880.

  • Explore the Canadian experience of conflict from Aboriginal warfare and post European-contact Canada, to Louis Riel and the Northwest Resistance of 1885.
  • Canada’s sacrifices and contributions to the South African and First World Wars led to an increased sense of nationhood and to international recognition.
  • Canada’s fight against dictatorships overseas during the Second World War.
  • And many others interesting and worthy facts where Canada has been and where Canada is going.

Value: $125

Gift Certificate for a Tour of Ottawa - 1 item
Gift Certificate for a Tour of Ottawa - 1 item
Gift Certificate for a Tour of Ottawa - 1
$50

Starting bid

It's Time to Take an Ottawa City Tour!

Choose from many modes of seeing Ottawa in a different way:

  • Amphibus Tour on the Ottawa River
  • One Day Pass: Hop on and Hop Off a double decker bus touring Ottawa-Gatineau
  • Ottawa River Cruise
  • Rideau Canal Cruise
  • Classic City Tour, or their new...
  • Ottawa Wine and Cider Tour

For more details on the above tours and what the certificate can be used for, visit: https://ladydive.com/ottawa-city-tour/


Value: $100

Gift Certificate for a Tour of Ottawa - b item
Gift Certificate for a Tour of Ottawa - b item
Gift Certificate for a Tour of Ottawa - b
$50

Starting bid

It's Time to Take an Ottawa City Tour!

Choose from many modes of seeing Ottawa in a different way:

  • Amphibus Tour on the Ottawa River
  • One Day Pass: Hop on and Hop Off a double decker bus touring Ottawa-Gatineau
  • Ottawa River Cruise
  • Rideau Canal Cruise
  • Classic City Tour, or their new...
  • Ottawa Wine and Cider Tour

For more details on the above tours and what the certificate can be used for, visit: https://ladydive.com/ottawa-city-tour/


Value: $100

1 month GoodLife Fitness Membership item
1 month GoodLife Fitness Membership
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a 1 Month GoodLife Fitness Ultimate Membership.

Can be used at any location.


For more information: https://www.goodlifefitness.com/


Value: $115

Gift Certificate Round of Golf at Le Chateau Montebello item
Gift Certificate Round of Golf at Le Chateau Montebello item
Gift Certificate Round of Golf at Le Chateau Montebello
$80

Starting bid

A complimentary round of golf for two people, including electric carts and taxes, from the Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello Golf Club.


Valid for two adults from Sunday to Thursday, subject to golf course availability.


For more information: https://www.fairmont.com/en/hotels/montebello/fairmont-le-chateau-montebello/golf.html


Value is $160

Gift Certificate for 4 people and 1 round of Golf item
Gift Certificate for 4 people and 1 round of Golf item
Gift Certificate for 4 people and 1 round of Golf
$175

Starting bid

Digital pass for a foursome round to your choice of Cardinal Golf Club or Kettle Creek Golf Club in King, Ontario.

Cardinal Golf Complex is the ultimate golfing destination in King, Ontario with 3 unique clubs and options for all skill levels. Featuring diverse dining options, event spaces, & activities for every guest.


For more information: https://cardinalgolfcomplex.com/


Value: $350

Landmark Cinemas for 2 item
Landmark Cinemas for 2
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a night at the movies with Landmark Cinemas.

2 General Admission Tickets and 2 Medium Popcorn.


Value: $70


2x Admission Tickets to Fort Henry item
2x Admission Tickets to Fort Henry
$15

Starting bid

Experience the Vibrant Heritage of Canada at Fort Henry National Historic Site!


Immerse yourself in 19th-century military life with guided tours, breathtaking views, and captivating musical performances. Witness the impressive precision of military demonstrations by the Fort Henry Guard, a dedicated team of student recruits trained to embody British soldiers from 1867. You'll also encounter characters representing the civilian community, including schoolteachers and soldiers' wives, bringing the fort's history to life.


For more information, visit: https://www.forthenry.com/


Value: $30

Ticket to Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament #1 item
Ticket to Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament #1
$45

Starting bid

You are cordially invited to a wonderful knight of feasting, fighting, and fun at

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament.


Enter their 11th-century style castle to experience the pageantry and

excitement of a live-action tournament. Their electrifying two-hour show features

heroic knights on magnificent horses displaying dressage, astounding athletic

feats, and thrilling swordplay that have become fan favorites of this unique entertainment experience. Enjoy a “hands-on” four-course feast as the performance unfolds.


Value: $80

Ticket to Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament #2 item
Ticket to Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament #2
$45

Starting bid

You are cordially invited to a wonderful knight of feasting, fighting, and fun at

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament.


Enter their 11th-century style castle to experience the pageantry and

excitement of a live-action tournament. Their electrifying two-hour show features

heroic knights on magnificent horses displaying dressage, astounding athletic

feats, and thrilling swordplay that have become fan favorites of this unique entertainment experience. Enjoy a “hands-on” four-course feast as the performance unfolds.


Value: $80

Helicopter Ride over Ottawa for 3 people item
Helicopter Ride over Ottawa for 3 people
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a Helicopter Tour of Ottawa from Passport Helico for 3 people.


Starting from the Canada Aviation and Space museum ( Rockcliffe airport ), overview of the Gatineau city and hills, the Ottawa river and downtown, with its parliament and its touristic attractions.


Value: $375

4x Green section tickets to a 2026 Atlético Ottawa Home Game item
4x Green section tickets to a 2026 Atlético Ottawa Home Game
$80

Starting bid

4x Green section tickets to a 2026 Atlético Ottawa Home Match

To be redeemed before October 1st, 2026.


Value: $180

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