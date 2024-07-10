CCBI Sponsorships 2025

Enter any extra amount between $1-249 in the "Add a donation" box below. For $250-499, you or your organization gets everything that's included in the previous tier, plus one mini info pack that can be distributed out to your workforce from one of our informative training sessions. NOTE: The optional contribution on the next page is for Zeffy, not CCBI

Enter any extra amount between $1-249 in the "Add a donation" box below. For $250-499, you or your organization gets everything that's included in the previous tier, plus one mini info pack that can be distributed out to your workforce from one of our informative training sessions. NOTE: The optional contribution on the next page is for Zeffy, not CCBI

seeMoreDetailsMobile