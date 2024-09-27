The St. Lawrence by bike

High quality unique cycling jersey by Kim Veilleux item
High quality unique cycling jersey by Kim Veilleux item
High quality unique cycling jersey by Kim Veilleux item
High quality unique cycling jersey by Kim Veilleux
CA$150
**A WORK OF ART TO WEAR** Discover an exclusive cycling jersey inspired by the artwork of artist Kim Veilleux 🤩. Carefully crafted in Quebec, this high-quality jersey is available in a limited edition of only 200 pieces. ### **Technical Details** - Made with two lightweight and breathable fabrics for optimal comfort - Full-length YKK zipper at the front - Sleeves with 1.5-inch bands for optimal support - Three practical rear pockets, plus a zippered pouch to secure your belongings - Reflective strip on the back for increased visibility - Silicone waistband for a perfect fit and to prevent riding up ### **Available Sizes** XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL Not sure about your size? No worries, we will contact you to guide you in choosing the perfect fit. ### **Shipping** Shipping fees to Canada and the United States are included (taxes included where applicable). - **Delivery Date**: For all orders received before March 30, your jersey will be shipped for delivery by May 15, 2025. ### **Return Policy** No returns or exchanges, except if the item you purchased is defective. In such cases, please provide detailed information and a photo to the following email address: [email protected]. _______________________________________ ### **MAKE A DONATION AND SUPPORT LE SAINT-LAURENT À VÉLO** By purchasing this unique jersey, you are wearing a true work of art while supporting our mission to make cycling routes safer and more accessible. You can also make an even bigger difference by adding a donation when you make your purchase. ### **Your support helps us to:** - Improve services along our 1,600 km route - Raise community awareness about active and eco-friendly transportation - Inspire more cyclists to explore the beauty of the Saint Lawrence River Thank you for riding with us to build a unique cycling network 🌊🚴
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing