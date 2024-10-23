SHAD SCHOLARSHIP INFO NIGHT

We have partnered with Shad Canada to bring you a scholarship towards their program!! Come to the Afro Women and Youth Foundation Community Centre to learn about the SHAD program and available scholarship. Shad Canada has over 20 campuses available in 2025 in Canada. They also offer an online campus! It is a month-long program over the summer. This is for students currently in Grade 10 or 11/ Secondaire IV or V in Quebec. BIPOC youth are encouraged to apply.

