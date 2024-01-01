Logo
Internet Safety Course (youth girls)

15515 24 Ave #61, Surrey, BC V4A 2J4, Canada

The Internet Safety Course outlines how to create a safe and enjoyable online experience and empower youth to make safe choices online.


Sister Unaiza Nasim will run the 45-minute course at the WRMA Centre, which is offered free of charge. 


The course is suitable for girls aged 8 to 14. 


The class size is limited to 20 participants.


The course is offered FREE. You may donate to our musallah expenses, educational programs, and other WRMA-related activities at whiterockmuslims.com/donate. A tax receipt will be issued for your donation.




