Kick off the start of a bountiful Food Corps season with back-to-back field prep days at Fish Tree Farm in Bolton, ON. Help us mulch the beds with nutrient-rich compost to ready them for the season’s crops! We will also need help installing a greenhouse (exciting stuff!)





Current rides available:

Pickup at 9:30am from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre both days

** Please email us at [email protected] if you are able to offer rides up on either day! Compensation provided!