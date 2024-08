Support minor midget hockey, with a gift to the Markham Majors (U16) team.





With your gift purchase, you will be issued tickets for chance to win great prizes, including:





- 50-50 raffle winning draw

- A week stay at a Muskoka Cottage ($10,000+ value)

- [Other].

- Other great prizes!





Winners will be announced in Spring 2025.





Thank you for your support, and good luck!





Sincerely,





Markham Majors (U16)