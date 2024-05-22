Gala 2024 - Premium Experience

1600 Rue Saint-Urbain

Montréal, QC H2X 0S1, Canada

Premium Experience - Early Birds
CA$200
Starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Salon d'honneur of the Maison symphonique of Montréal
Premium Experience - Regular
CA$250
Starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Salon d'honneur of the Maison symphonique of Montréal
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing