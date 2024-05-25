John of Sound
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

John Papadimitriou Presents: An Evening with Friends

257 Rue Saint-Ferdinand, Montreal, QC H4C 2S6, Canada

On Saturday, May 25th, 2024, John of Sound will be headlining his first ever independent concert spectacle in honour of his newly released EP "Happy Daze." The show will be featuring a star cast of dear friends & family joining John for this special one-off performance of this iteration. 


The evening will feature Montreal’s Peter Rallis, Loreta Triconi, Ryan Palvalfi, & Joseph Bottaro of ‘Old Soul,’ Jordan De Luca (drummer/percussionist extraordinaire of Montreal’s ’The Flair’), Toronto-natived based Sound Healer Milena Mercedes & last but not least John’s sister Maria Christina Papadimitriou making her professional live debut. 


Most of all, this concert is a must see, as it will be the first & last time the songs from the "Happy Daze EP" will ever be played start to finish! Come experience this one-time offering & hear music from John of Sound's past, present, & future...


Doors @ 8pm

Show @ 9pm


257 Saint-Ferdinand 

Purple Room


Online Price: $17.75

Door Price: $20

common:freeFormsBy