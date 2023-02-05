[VCA X MVSA] Chào Xuân 2023 (Spring Fest 2023) - "Meow-velous Tết"

🎉Chúc Mừng Năm Mới, Happy Lunar New Year to you 🎉





This Year of the Cat VCAxMVSA will bring you the most fabulous Spring festival of all: Chào Xuân 2023 - "Meow-velous Tết"

⏰ Sunday, February 5th (2PM - 5PM)

📍 Hall 7th, Pavillon Henry F. Hall Building, 1455 Boulevard de Maisonneuve West, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8

Everyone is welcome to attend!





🎫Tickets will include the entrance fee and 2 free coupons that are redeemable at any of our booths and activities, which include:

🪘Amazing musical performance

🎲Fun traditional games

🍬Tasty Vietnamese snacks that you are craving for





And above all, you’ll be able to experience the cozy atmosphere and the sense of community that Tết brings and make new friends too!