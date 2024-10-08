Halloween Dance at Bayside School

Each person attending requires a ticket, with the exception of children under the age of 2.
Children under the age of 2 are FREE.
Parents must chaperone their students for the entire duration of the dance. If you would like to stay for the whole dance, 6-9pm, please purchase a ticket for each session.
All proceeds directly support Bayside School!
Each person attending requires a ticket, with the exception of children under the age of 2.
Children under the age of 2 are FREE.
Parents must chaperone their students for the entire duration of the dance. If you would like to stay for the whole dance, 6-9pm, please purchase a ticket for each session.
All proceeds directly support Bayside School!