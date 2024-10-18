Okanagan Wine Festivals Society's Online Auction- Fall Wine Festival Edition

Kay Syrah Syrah item
Kay Syrah Syrah
CA$185

This Syrah centric 6 pack includes: High Note Estate Winery Verismo Syrah 2022 Hillside Winery & Bistro Heritage Syrah 2021 Jackson-Triggs Okanagan Estate Winery Sunrock Vineyard Shiraz 2021 Nostalgia Wines Family Collection Syrah Home Vineyard 2021 Summerhill Pyramid Winery Organic Spadefoot Toad Syrah 2017 The Wine Umbrella Co-Syrah 2020 Retail Value of $264.00
Company's Coming item
Company's Coming
CA$145

Need a perfect wine for Your Favourite Guests? Enjoy a 6 pack including: Crown & Thieves Chenin Blanc 2022 Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery The One Sparkling - Traditional Method 2017 Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Balancing Rock White Blend 2023 Stags Hollow Rennaisaance Chardonnay 2022 Lakeside Cellars Provenir Red Blends 2019 Moraine Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2022 Retail Value of $195.00
Mystery WHITE Pack item
Mystery WHITE Pack
CA$110

We have carefully curated this selected of mystery white wines just for fun! Retail Value $ 155.00
Paint It Burgundy item
Paint It Burgundy
CA$150

A Collection of Burgundy Inspired wines: Moraine Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2022 High Note Estate Winery Patter Brut Sparkling - Charmat Method 2022 Four Shadows Winery Pinot Noir 2020 Upper Bench Chardonnay 2021 Arrowleaf Chardonnay 2022 Black Swift Vineyards Lot 7 Chardonnay 2022 Retail Value is $198.00
Holiday Hosting item
Holiday Hosting
CA$150

The season for holiday parties is just around the corner and this collection is great for your own entertaining or for that perfect hostess gift. Van Westen Vineyards Viscous Riesling 2022 Gray Monk Estate Winery Gray Monk Odyssey Brut Sparkling - Traditional Method 2020 The View Winery Pinot Noir 2022 Wesbert Winery Bettie's Meritage White 2021 Hester Creek Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery Estate Riesling Icewine 2022 Retail Value is $215.00
Two tickets to South Okanagan's Fire and Ice Gala item
Two tickets to South Okanagan's Fire and Ice Gala
CA$160

Join us at Spirit Ridge Resort, Winery & Sacred Land for the South Okanagan Fire and Ice Gala's signature event, on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The Fire and Ice Gala will feature artisan wineries curated by the Okanagan Wine Festivals, breweries, cideries, and distilleries from the South Okanagan, serving up samples alongside curated food pairings. Enjoy amazing live music and much more! Don't forget to dress in your Fire and Ice-inspired attire. There will be prizes for the best Fire and the best Ice costumes. Retail value of $220.00
Misunderstood item
Misunderstood
CA$105

Some wine varieties don't roll off the tongue or you don't know enough about them so you steer clear. This 6 pack of wines includes some interesting additions to your wine vocabulary: Wild Goose Winery Gewurztraminer 2023 Bordertown Vineyard & Estate Winery Viognier 2023 Enrico Winery Coronet 2021 Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Ortega 2023 Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery Optimum Dry Ehrenfelser 2023 Church & State Wines Roussanne 2019 Retail Value is $148.00
"B" is for Bordeaux item
"B" is for Bordeaux
CA$153

A Collection of the Classic Bordeaux Varietals incudes: Nighthawk Vineyards Merlot 2022 Chronos Merlot 2021 Lakeside Cellars Cabernet Franc 2019 Da Silva Vineyards and Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Outwash Vineyard 2021 Uppercase Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Chaberton Estate Winery Cabernet Franc 2019 Retail Value is $219.00

