Okanagan Wine Festivals Society's Online Auction- Fall Wine Festival Edition

This Syrah centric 6 pack includes:
High Note Estate Winery Verismo Syrah 2022
Hillside Winery & Bistro Heritage Syrah 2021
Jackson-Triggs Okanagan Estate Winery Sunrock Vineyard Shiraz 2021
Nostalgia Wines Family Collection Syrah Home Vineyard 2021
Summerhill Pyramid Winery Organic Spadefoot Toad Syrah 2017
The Wine Umbrella Co-Syrah 2020
Retail Value of $264.00
Company's Coming
CA$145
Need a perfect wine for Your Favourite Guests? Enjoy a 6 pack including:
Crown & Thieves Chenin Blanc 2022
Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery The One Sparkling - Traditional Method 2017
Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Balancing Rock White Blend 2023
Stags Hollow Rennaisaance Chardonnay 2022
Lakeside Cellars Provenir Red Blends 2019
Moraine Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2022
Retail Value of $195.00
Mystery WHITE Pack
CA$110
We have carefully curated this selected of mystery white wines just for fun!
Retail Value $ 155.00
Paint It Burgundy
CA$150
A Collection of Burgundy Inspired wines:
Moraine Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2022
High Note Estate Winery Patter Brut Sparkling - Charmat Method 2022
Four Shadows Winery Pinot Noir 2020
Upper Bench Chardonnay 2021
Arrowleaf Chardonnay 2022
Black Swift Vineyards Lot 7 Chardonnay 2022
Retail Value is $198.00
Holiday Hosting
CA$150
The season for holiday parties is just around the corner and this collection is great for your own entertaining or for that perfect hostess gift.
Van Westen Vineyards Viscous Riesling 2022
Gray Monk Estate Winery Gray Monk Odyssey Brut Sparkling - Traditional Method 2020
The View Winery Pinot Noir 2022
Wesbert Winery Bettie's Meritage White 2021
Hester Creek Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery Estate Riesling Icewine 2022
Retail Value is $215.00
Two tickets to South Okanagan's Fire and Ice Gala
CA$160
Join us at Spirit Ridge Resort, Winery & Sacred Land for the South Okanagan Fire and Ice Gala's signature event, on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm.
The Fire and Ice Gala will feature artisan wineries curated by the Okanagan Wine Festivals, breweries, cideries, and distilleries from the South Okanagan, serving up samples alongside curated food pairings.
Enjoy amazing live music and much more!
Don't forget to dress in your Fire and Ice-inspired attire. There will be prizes for the best Fire and the best Ice costumes.
Retail value of $220.00
Misunderstood
CA$105
Some wine varieties don't roll off the tongue or you don't know enough about them so you steer clear. This 6 pack of wines includes some interesting additions to your wine vocabulary:
Wild Goose Winery Gewurztraminer 2023
Bordertown Vineyard & Estate Winery Viognier 2023
Enrico Winery Coronet 2021
Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Ortega 2023
Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery Optimum Dry Ehrenfelser 2023
Church & State Wines Roussanne 2019
Retail Value is $148.00
"B" is for Bordeaux
CA$153
A Collection of the Classic Bordeaux Varietals incudes:
Nighthawk Vineyards Merlot 2022
Chronos Merlot 2021
Lakeside Cellars Cabernet Franc 2019
Da Silva Vineyards and Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Outwash Vineyard 2021
Uppercase Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Chaberton Estate Winery Cabernet Franc 2019
Retail Value is $219.00
