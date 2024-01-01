NVW Luncheon 2024

You're invited to the 2024 Volunteer Appreciation Lunch, presented by the Grande Prairie Regional Association of Volunteer Organizations in collaboration with Grande Prairie Safe Communities and the Grande Prairie Regional Sports Connect.





This event is open to all volunteer organizations, their volunteers, and additional guests. In light of the evolving landscape of volunteering, we're taking the opportunity during National Volunteer Week to express our sincere appreciation.





Details:

Date: April 18th Time: Doors open at 11:30 AM, lunch served at 12:00 PM Cost: $10 per ticket Seats are limited.





We look forward to your participation as we honor the invaluable contributions of volunteers in our community.