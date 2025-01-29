🎬 March Indie Films「團火不熄：香港獨立映畫展」 🎬

IMPORTANT: You have the option to support the Zeffy platform with a contribution at checkout. If you prefer not to contribute, you can select “Other” and enter “0.” Please note that any contribution goes directly to Zeffy, not to The Assembly Market or the Toronto HK Club. 🎬 🔥「團火不熄」Film Pass 現已開賣！🔥 🎬 支持香港獨立電影，一票睇齊 5部精選作品！購買 Film Pass，你就可以欣賞「團火不熄」映畫展 全部5場放映，一次擁有完整的光影體驗！ 📅 適用場次 (6:30pm)： 🎞 3月1日 - 《憂憂愁愁的走了》 🎞 3月8日 - 《慧童》 🎞 3月15日 - 《三條窄路》 🎞 3月22日 - 《木送》 🎞 3月29日 - 《地厚天高》 📍 地點：Kaleido, 1550 16th Ave Block C North, Richmond Hill 🎟 Film Pass CA$60 ⚠ 注意事項： ✔ Film Pass 為個人專屬，入場時需出示有效證件，票上姓名需與證件相符。 ✔ 憑 Pass 可免費入場 5場放映，座位有限，請提早入場確保最佳觀影體驗！ 🔥 5部電影，5場映後交流，一次過擁有！ 光影旅程即將啟動，快啲入手 Film Pass，一齊見證香港獨立電影的力量！ #團火不熄 #FilmPass #香港獨立電影 #多倫多香港會 #影意志 #三月電影夜

