Attention: Prices appear in Canadian due to the platform I use, but you will be charged in USD for the amount listed!





Thanks for considering a cookie purchase! 50% of proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards mutual aid campaigns found at @operationolivebranch (https://linktr.ee/opolivebranch) and the other 50% will go towards the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (pcrf.net). Donations are pay-what-you-can, at $1.50/cookie, $2/cookie, or $2.50/cookie.





Thank you again and Free Palestine!