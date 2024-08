Have you ever wanted to know how best to support someone who is grieving, or for yourself? This free session will be led by Julie Pehar, Grief Educator.





Come learn how to help support yourself or others along their grief journey.





WHO: Adults & Teens over 16 +





WHEN: Wed March 27th, 2024 from 7 pm - 9 pm





WHERE: Wildflour Fields Studio, 664 Golf Club Road Unit #3 Hamilton, Ontario.





COST: FREE (by donation only)