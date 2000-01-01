Fall Banquet

Wouhou it's finally time for everyone's favourite event: Banquet!!





Banquet is a time-honoured McGill tradition that helps foster strong ties between students in CEGSS! Business casual attire is strongly encouraged -- this is your time to look sharp and impress your classmates!





We will be going to Takumi Sushi, an All You Can Eat BYOB restaurant! Takumi offers vegetarian and gluten-free options. The meat is not halal, but the fish served is. It is a 20ish minute walk from McGill, or a 10 minute bus ride. Takumi will charge 1$ per item not eaten, so please keep that in mind at the venue!





Feel free to bring a +1! They will have to select the friengineer ticket to have dinner . Please do not select the Engineer ticket if you are not a part of CEGSS.





Get excited, tell your friends, buy your tickets because they will run out soon!