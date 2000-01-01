New Jubilee Forest Tour

Join Josh Key and Nathan Binnema for a forest tour at New Jubilee Forest. Josh will introduce you to some of the inhabitants of the forest: learn how to identify the plants, fungi, and possibly animals that call New Jubilee Forest home. Nathan will lead a meditative forest and nature connection walk. Depending on numbers, we may take the whole group through each segment of the tour together, or we may split into two groups, and swap tour guides partway through. Please come prepared for the weather, with appropriate footwear, sunscreen, insect repellant, water, snacks, and whatever you need to feel comfortable in the forest.





Directions for the final leg of your journey: Traveling north on 33st. NE, turn right into the driveway with the sign that says "Fern's Flowers" (immediately after a sign that says "Norbest Farms"). Park on the left at the top of the hill. This will be a slow walk on wide dirt trails in the forest with some moderately steep slopes.