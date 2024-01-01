Logo
Club de Volleyball Everton
Practice program Pierre-Laporte Nov-Dec

1101 Chem. Rockland, Mont-Royal, QC H3P 2X8, Canada

This is the ticket office for programs aiming 1st to 4th grade secondary school.


Each registration includes a 25$ membership fee and applicable taxes. The membership is valid for the ongoing session.

In case of refound, administrative fees of 50$ wil be applied and membership will be added.

Note: at the payment step, the Zeffy platform invites you to leave a tip. This tip is NOT mandatory and it is not for the club, you can choose "other" and 0$.


Zeffy is a payment platform for non profits. They transfer us 100% of the payments made on their platform without any fees, while other platforms charge at least 2.5% per transaction plus a fixed amount. We thank Zeffy for allowing us to receive online payments, which simplifies our management, and allows our member to pay with a credit card.

