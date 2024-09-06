MS Edmonton Whisky Festival - Wednesday, January 15, 2025

General Admission tickets offer ticket holders entry to the MS Edmonton Whisky Festival from 7:00pm-10:00pm. Ticket prices include a Glencairn nosing glass given to you at the start of the evening to use for samples of whisky poured by vendors from around the world. All pours are ¼ ounce.
This ticket enables you to purchase a Master Class ticket when those are released $40/ea.
VIP - Hosted by Miller Thomson LLP - SOLD OUT
$160
VIP tickets are available for those who want something a little extra and a lot more exclusive! VIP ticketholders are granted private entry into the general tasting room at 6:00pm, which is one hour prior to General Admission ticket holders. VIP ticket holders also receive an exclusive cut Glencairn glass and custom nosing glass lanyard. Some exhibitors will pour special whiskies that are only available during the VIP hour, but please note that these are provided at the discretion of the distillers and may be in very limited quantities.
*Please Note: For VIP ticket holders to take full advantage of their VIP hour (6:00pm-7:00pm), VIPs will not be able to attend any Master Classes offered between 6:30pm-7:30pm.
Master Class #1 - Ian MacLeod Global Whisky - 6:30pm
$40
MC1 - Ian MacLeod Global Whisky @ 6:30pm in the EDMONTON ROOM (2nd Floor)
Please join Ian MacLeod Global Whisky Brand Ambassador, Cocktail Expert and ‘Chief Smokehead’ Michael Brown as we walk you through a selection of Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. Ian MacLeod is proud to remain one of the most respected Scottish independent family firms in the whisky industry, with four generations of expertise. Our independence gives us freedom to make our own decisions. Whether steadfastly respecting and honoring the unhurried traditions of the past, or fully embracing bold and innovative methods and exciting flavour combinations, our dedication and passion for craftsmanship and quality is without compromise.
*Please arrive 10min before your Master Class starts to give enough time to scan your event and Master Class tickets and find the right Master Class room.
Master Class #2 - Douglas Laing and Co - 6:30pm
$40
MC2 -Douglas Laing and Co @ 6:30pm in the FORT McMURRAY ROOM (2nd floor)
Independent Bottler. With a Masters in Scottish History from the University of Edinburgh and well over a decade of public speaking experience, Dougal Barr found the world of Whisky a very organic and natural fit when he stepped into discussing Scotland’s largest and most famous export. Having worked with world-renowned brands such as Auchentoshan, Bowmore, Laphroaig and Glen Garioch over several years with Beam Suntory, Dougal had the perfect knowledge base to step into the diverse world of Douglas Laing and Co as their Global Brand Ambassador. Whether it is an education in blending and Blended Malts with the Remarkable Regional Malts Series or deep-diving into the wonderful world of independently bottled Single Cask expressions, you can expect a passionate, easy-going discussion around the wonderful history of Scotch whisky, the science behind it and the delights it can offer up to the newcomer and seasoned whisky drinking veteran alike.
*Please arrive 10min before your Master Class starts to give enough time to scan your event and Master Class tickets and find the right Master Class room.
Master Class #3 - Nikka Japanese Whisky - 6:30pm
$40
MC3 - Nikka Japanese Whisky @ 6:30pm in the BANFF/LAKE LOUISE ROOM (2nd floor).
Nikka Japanese Whisky hosted by Natino Bellantoni. Discover the story of Nikka Whisky and its founder, Masataka Taketsuru, the 'Father of Japanese Whisky'. Learn how his journey from Japan to Scotland shaped his vision and led to the creation of this renowned whisky company. This masterclass will explore a selection of Nikka whiskies, highlighting both their innovative blends and exceptional single malts. Experience the breadth of Nikka's expertise, from their masterful blending techniques to the historical development of Japanese whisky.
*Please arrive 10min before your Master Class starts to give enough time to scan your event and Master Class tickets and find the right Master Class room.
Master Class #4 - Angus Dundee Distillers - 6:30
$40
MC4 - Angus Dundee Distillers @ 6:30pm in the CALGARY ROOM (2nd Floor).
Cody Reynolds, Brand Ambassador with Angus Dundee Distillers featuring a selection from Glencadam. Join us for a special Grand Tasting in celebration of Glencadam’s 200-year anniversary, hosted by Brand Ambassador Cody Reynolds. Discover the distillery’s rich heritage, established in 1825, and its commitment to traditional craftsmanship that has produced award-winning Single Malts for two centuries. Guided by Cody Reynolds, you'll explore the unique character and history behind Glencadam’s finest whiskies, experiencing their depth of flavour and timeless quality. This is a rare opportunity to celebrate two centuries of excellence in whisky-making with an expert in the field. Each sip reflects the distillery’s dedication to preserving time-honored methods, delivering a whisky that is both authentic and exquisite.
*Please arrive 10min before your Master Class starts to give enough time to scan your event and Master Class tickets and find the right Master Class room.
