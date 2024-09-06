MS Edmonton Whisky Festival - Wednesday, January 15, 2025

MC2 -Douglas Laing and Co @ 6:30pm in the FORT McMURRAY ROOM (2nd floor) Independent Bottler. With a Masters in Scottish History from the University of Edinburgh and well over a decade of public speaking experience, Dougal Barr found the world of Whisky a very organic and natural fit when he stepped into discussing Scotland’s largest and most famous export. Having worked with world-renowned brands such as Auchentoshan, Bowmore, Laphroaig and Glen Garioch over several years with Beam Suntory, Dougal had the perfect knowledge base to step into the diverse world of Douglas Laing and Co as their Global Brand Ambassador. Whether it is an education in blending and Blended Malts with the Remarkable Regional Malts Series or deep-diving into the wonderful world of independently bottled Single Cask expressions, you can expect a passionate, easy-going discussion around the wonderful history of Scotch whisky, the science behind it and the delights it can offer up to the newcomer and seasoned whisky drinking veteran alike. *Please arrive 10min before your Master Class starts to give enough time to scan your event and Master Class tickets and find the right Master Class room.

MC2 -Douglas Laing and Co @ 6:30pm in the FORT McMURRAY ROOM (2nd floor) Independent Bottler. With a Masters in Scottish History from the University of Edinburgh and well over a decade of public speaking experience, Dougal Barr found the world of Whisky a very organic and natural fit when he stepped into discussing Scotland’s largest and most famous export. Having worked with world-renowned brands such as Auchentoshan, Bowmore, Laphroaig and Glen Garioch over several years with Beam Suntory, Dougal had the perfect knowledge base to step into the diverse world of Douglas Laing and Co as their Global Brand Ambassador. Whether it is an education in blending and Blended Malts with the Remarkable Regional Malts Series or deep-diving into the wonderful world of independently bottled Single Cask expressions, you can expect a passionate, easy-going discussion around the wonderful history of Scotch whisky, the science behind it and the delights it can offer up to the newcomer and seasoned whisky drinking veteran alike. *Please arrive 10min before your Master Class starts to give enough time to scan your event and Master Class tickets and find the right Master Class room.

More details...